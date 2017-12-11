Sacto 911

89-year-old woman found dead days after disappearance

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 11, 2017 07:45 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

An elderly woman’s body was found in a south Sacramento canal on Sunday, ending a four-day search for 89-year-old Carol Matsui.

A passerby called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department after seeing a body lying in a drainage canal on 7800 block of Iona Way at about 4:50 p.m.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office later identified the woman as Matsui, who went missing Wednesday afternoon from her home approximately four miles away in Vintage Park. Matsui’s first name has also been spelled “Carole” in various publications and is listed as such in the coroner’s log.

Matsui suffered from a medical condition that caused her to become easily disoriented, according to the Sheriff’s Department, and was wearing a bracelet etched with emergency contact information when she walked off Wednesday. Her death is not being investigated as suspicious.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

