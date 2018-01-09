Woman killed in South Land Park homicide identified as Sacramento lawyer

The woman killed in an alleged South Land Park murder has been identified as Susan Roberts, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Roberts, 61, lived in the 1200 block of Nevis Court with Mark Herbert Long, according to public records. Long, 59, was booked at 6 a.m. Monday on suspicion of murder, according to Sacramento County jail booking records.
The couple married in September 2015 at the Sterling Hotel in Sacramento, according to photos on her Facebook page.
Long is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Sacramento police arrived at the house Sunday afternoon but have yet to release the identities of the suspect or victim. The house and Nevis Court was cordoned off as a crime scene for more than 24 hours before coroner’s office staff came Monday around 4 p.m.
Nevis Court, located off South Land Park Drive just north of Fruitridge Road, has since reopened to traffic.
Sacramento police said in a statement Monday evening that they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after they found a woman’s body inside the home. Officers originally went to the house to conduct a welfare check after Roberts had not been heard from in several days.
When officers arrived, they were unable to contact the residents, police said Monday. They closed the street and brought in the SWAT team for the safety of neighboring residents. Police also called out their crisis negotiators. They said they talked to and detained a resident, and they found a dead woman inside.
Police said they were not releasing identities because of the “ongoing nature of the investigation.”
Roberts was an attorney who last week reactivated her legal license at her Nevis Court home address, according to State Bar records.
