Woman killed in South Land Park homicide identified as Sacramento lawyer

0:42 Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water Pause

0:56 Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

1:48 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

6:00 Dramatic video captures Sacramento fires, rescues and more in 2017

3:04 Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

1:23 Gun owners train to qualify for concealed carry permits

0:31 Raw Video: Crash on Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County kills 1

1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?