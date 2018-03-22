What we know (and don’t know) about the police shooting of Stephon Clark

Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old Sacramento man, was fatally shot in his grandparents' backyard Sunday night after two Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a call about car break-ins on 29th Street. The caller reported the suspect was a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and that he ran into a backyard.

A Sacramento County Sheriff's Department helicopter arrived to the scene to help with the call minutes later, and told two officers on the ground about a man in the backyard of a nearby home. A crew member described the suspect as picking up a "tool bar" and breaking the window of the home. Helicopter video of the incident shows Clark jumping over a wooden fence and into the adjacent backyard. This was the backyard belonging to his grandparents' house, where he was staying.

The officers on the ground eventually found Clark in the backyard and told him to show his hands. Seconds later, they fired their weapons 10 times each.

The Sacramento Police Department says the officers believed Clark was pointing a gun at them. No firearm was found at the scene, instead, Clark died with a cellphone in his hands.

His grandmother, Sequita Thompson, said she told family members to knock on a back window for entrance through the garage door.

Days after the fatal shooting, many questions about the incident remain. Here's what we know, and still don't know, about the sequence of events surrounding Clark's death.

Q: Who are the officers who fatally shot Stephon Clark Sunday night in the backyard of his grandparents home?

A: As of Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department had not yet released the names of the two officers who shot Clark. Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said the agency will release their names within 10 days of the incident.

One of the officers was a two-year veteran of the department, while the other spent four years with the department. Both worked in law enforcement an additional four years at other agencies before coming to the Sacramento Police Department, police say.

Q: Why did the officers involved mute their mics? What did they say?

A: The department has declined to specify why the the officers muted their body worn cameras minutes after the shooting. Both officers involved in the shooting followed the command, given by a third officer at the scene, about 6 minutes after firing their weapons, body camera footage shows.

“Hey, you guys good?” is the last thing heard from one of the body cameras.

On Wednesday, Chandler said there were “a variety of reasons why officer have the opportunity to mute their body worn cameras” and directed a Sacramento Bee reporter to the department’s general orders, which are posted online.

Sacramento Police Department General Order 525.07 outlines how the department’s officers are supposed to use body-worn cameras. The document doesn’t specifically mention when or if officers can mute their device, though the document does say the department’s officers can deactivate body-worn cameras in certain situations.

Those include the discussion of tactical or confidential information with other officers, if an officer needs to “discuss issues or concerns with an employee, supervisor, doctor, nurse or paramedic in private,” or if a witness or victim refuses to give officers a statement if they are recorded. Details explaining the deactivation of a body-worn camera are supposed to be documented by police, the general orders say.

Q: Was Clark was the man seen by a neighbor allegedly breaking car windows? Was he was the person who broke the neighbor’s sliding glass window? What evidence is there pointing to that?

A: The answer is unknown at his point.

In a 911 call released by the department on Wednesday, the caller reports that a man broke his truck windows, the windows of a neighbor’s car and was running through backyards on 29th Street.

When asked the race of the suspect, the caller says he could not tell because the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He also didn’t know what was used to break the car windows. The caller reported seeing the man wearing pants with either white stripes or white dots. He later adds that the man was in his backyard because he “chased him down there.”





“I heard the noise and I came outside and he was standing right along the side of my truck and I grabbed my ball bat out,” he told a dispatcher.

The caller described the man as having a thin build and standing 6 feet tall, or possibly 6 foot 1 inches. Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, says Clark was much shorter, standing at around 5 foot 8 or 5 foot 9.

After the shooting, dash camera footage showed Clark was wearing a black hoodie.

As for the sliding glass door, helicopter footage only shows Clark running from his neighbor’s home and jumping over a fence to reach his grandparents’ house. Chandler says the start of the video is when the Sheriff’s Department helicopter infrared camera began recording.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said Wednesday he believes Clark was the man a neighbor four doors down reported was breaking car windows. “Do I believe he was the one based on what we know now? I believe that, yeah, but can we factually say it yet? No. But when and if we can, we will put that out,” Hahn told The Sacramento Bee.

See helicopter view of Sacramento police shooting Stephon Clark dead

Q: Have police identified the ‘tool bar’ that a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy in a helicopter said Clark used to break a neighbor’s sliding glass door?

A: According to dispatch audio of the incident, an airborne Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy reported seeing a Clark break a neighbor’s sliding glass door with what he identified as a ‘tool bar.’ So far, police say investigators retrieved only a cinder block and a piece of aluminum similar to the kind used for a rain gutter near the broken sliding glass door. Both items were taken into evidence but it’s not certain that either was the “tool bar” reported by the Sheriff’s deputy.

Listen to the 911 call in the Stephon Clark police shooting case

Q: When will the rest of the department video be released?

On Wednesday afternoon, the Sacramento police department released three videos and two audio files from Sunday's shooting. The videos included body-worn camera footage from both the officers and an infrared video taken by the Sacramento County Sheriff's helicopter unit. The audio clips include a 911 call made to the department to report the broken car windows, as well as dispatch audio between the department's dispatchers, officers and the helicopter unit.

Police say the video and audio released Wednesday was deemed "significant" to the incident, and that additional files will be released in the near future. The department did not specify how many more video and audio files would be released.

Watch Sacramento police officers shoot Stephon Clark (camera 2 version)