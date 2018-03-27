Body of aspiring actress believed to be found in Nevada County

Authorities may have found a Los Angeles woman’s remains in Nevada County after she went missing last month.
A Los Angeles Police Department search for Adea Shabani, a 25-year-old aspiring actress/model from Macedonia, took detectives into Penn Valley on Monday, according to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office news release.
LAPD linked up with the Sheriff’s Office and Chico State anthropologists to begin unearthing a shallow grave near the bank of Dry Creek in the Spenceville Wildlife Area about 8 a.m. Tuesday. They found the remains of an adult female and scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday morning.
The victim’s identity has yet to be confirmed. Shabani has been missing since Feb. 23 from her residence in Hollywood.
Her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher Spotz, was considered a person of interest before leading police on a car chase across the greater Los Angeles area in a stolen Toyota Tacoma and shooting himself Thursday night.
Anyone wishing to share information about Shabani’s disappearance can contact LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or 877-LAPD-247 after hours. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or access the online site at www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Tipsters may also visit ww.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu, or download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
