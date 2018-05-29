Seven men arrested after reports of touching young girls at Roseville water park

The Roseville Police Department arrested seven men on Monday after receiving multiple reports of a group inappropriately touching girls at the Golfland SunSplash water park in Roseville, a department Facebook post said.
The men were booked into the Placer County jail Monday night on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, as well as conspiracy to commit a crime.
Police believe the men know each other “and worked in a coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles,” the department said.
Roseville police credited the “young victims” for reporting the incident to SunSplash’s on-site security.
The men arrested were not identified in the Facebook post and the department did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the arrests.
