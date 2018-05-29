Sacto 911

Seven men arrested after reports of touching young girls at Roseville water park

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

May 29, 2018 01:05 PM

The Roseville Police Department arrested seven men on Monday after receiving multiple reports of a group inappropriately touching girls at the Golfland SunSplash water park in Roseville, a department Facebook post said.

The men were booked into the Placer County jail Monday night on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, as well as conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police believe the men know each other “and worked in a coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles,” the department said.

Roseville police credited the “young victims” for reporting the incident to SunSplash’s on-site security.

The men arrested were not identified in the Facebook post and the department did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the arrests.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463, or report online at crimealert.org. Anna Buchmann

