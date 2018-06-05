Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man in Rosemont area

Deputies on Sunday arrested a suspect in a homicide in the Rosemont area of east Sacramento County, the Sheriff's Department said.

David Young, 31, was arrested in Roseville and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. He is being held without bail on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Jaymes Alexander, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a news release.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots on the 9200 block of Lilibet Avenue in the early morning on May 30 and found Alexander, 26, lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, Hampton said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115. Information may be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

