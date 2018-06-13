Two Sacramento men arrested on suspicion of murder, home invasion, robbery spree

Two men suspected of carrying out a crime spree in Northern California that included at least two murders, an attempted murder, two home invasions and a series of pharmacy robberies were arrested by Sacramento police, authorities announced Tuesday.
The suspects, 18-year-old Terran Fayeweather and 19-year-old Antoine Yancy, were arrested in Yuba City in January after allegedly robbing a pharmacy, but the Sacramento Police Department recently announced the two men are also charged in connection with a string of crimes in Sacramento.
The crime spree began Dec. 22, 2017, when two men shot and killed 16-year-old Timothy Jeter in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way, police said. Another victim, a 20-year-old man, was seriously injured in the shooting but survived.
Another man died four days later, on Dec. 26, when he was shot by men robbing his house in the Hagginwood area.
A second home robbery occurred two days after that, police said. Three armed men forced their way into a home in the 3900 block of Limestone Way, demanded valuables, assaulted the homeowner and stole the victim's vehicle to flee.
The next day, on Dec. 29, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7800 block of Center Parkway in south Sacramento. They found a man who had been shot in the abdomen during a robbery. The man was taken to a hospital and survived.
Fayeweather was booked into the Sacramento County jail on Feb. 15 on suspicion of the home invasion robbery on Limestone Way, said Officer Linda Matthew, spokeswoman for the Sacramento Police Department. He was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of robbery this week, according to Sacramento County inmate information.
Yancy was booked in the Main Jail on June 12, charged with one count of murder in the shooting of Jeter in Oak Park, police said, and one count each of attempted murder, robbery and carjacking.
Police said they believe Fayeweather and Yancy have gang ties, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the third suspect in the home invasion robbery on Limestone Way.
Fayeweather and Yancy are also suspected of robbing multiple pharmacies along the Interstate 5 corridor, between Chico and Modesto, Matthew said.
The suspects have a pending case in Sutter County, but no other charges have been brought for suspected robberies in Butte and Stanislaus counties, according to Sacramento County inmate information.
Fayeweather and Yancy are ineligible for bail. They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
