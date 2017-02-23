Gary May confirmed as UC Davis chancellor, permanent replacement for Linda Katehi

Gary S. May was unanimously confirmed Thursday as UC Davis’ next chancellor during a special meeting of the University of California Board of Regents.
May, 52, will receive an annual salary of $495,000, which includes $75,000 in faculty chairman funds from a private endowment. May currently serves as dean of the College of Engineering at Georgia Tech.
His combined salary is almost 17 percent higher than former Chancellor Linda P.B. Katehi’s salary of $424,360. But UC made a point of saying in a statement that his base salary of $420,000 is less than Katehi’s base.
May will be the seventh UC Davis chancellor and the school’s first African American leader. He will start Aug. 1.
Interim Chancellor Ralph Hexter will continue to serve as university leader until May arrives.
May would become a permanent replacement for Linda P.B. Katehi, who resigned in August under a cloud of controversy. An investigation found she violated multiple university policies but cleared her of the most serious allegations related to nepotism and misuse of student funds. The inquiry found that Katehi had repeatedly sought ways to enhance her online reputation by hiring outside consultants.
