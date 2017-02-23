Gary May confirmed as UC Davis chancellor, permanent replacement for Linda Katehi

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew Pause

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees

1:10 CHP officer details what happened in the I-5 crash killing two people

0:16 Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver