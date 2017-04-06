Trustees approve $10 million to renovate Sacramento high schools’ athletic fields

Trustees of Sacramento schools Thursday night voted unanimously to allocate $10 million for renovations at athletic facilities at five comprehensive high schools.
The funds from Measure Q approved by voters in 2012 will finance athletic renovations for McClatchy, Hiram Johnson, Luther Burbank, Rosemont and Kennedy high schools.
The decision follows years of complaints by parents and members of McClatchy High School’s booster club, Restore the Roar, that the weed strewn track and potholes in playing fields have produced dangerous conditions for students.
More than two dozen student athletes, many from Hiram Johnson High School, on Thursday night described being unable to play home games, suffering injuries and coping with gopher holes.
Amos Karlsen, a junior at McClatchy High, said the stories told by Hiram Johnson students “sound familiar.”
At McClatchy, the track encircling the football field is weed-strewn and pockmarked with gouges and dirt clumps, the pole vault runway has broken sections but remains in use. Players and parents have complained that the conditions are responsible for students’ injuries.
The tracks and fields at both Johnson and McClatchy affect the most students, said Karlsen, 17. He asked the board to prioritize renovations at those two schools.
Trustee Christina Pritchett said the district's committee on facilities, which she chairs, will develop priorities for the needed work and bring the results to the board.
Loretta Kalb: 916-321-1073
