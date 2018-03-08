Teen charged with threatening high school students, carrying loaded assault weapon

Trevor Joseph Marshall made his first appearance in court Thursday when he was arraigned on felony criminal threat and weapons charges days after he allegedly threatened a high school student and was found in a restaurant parking lot with a loaded assault rifle.

Marshall, 19, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Monday, an hour after police learned of a threat he had allegedly made on social media against a student at Adelante High School in Roseville. He was 3 miles from the high school when officers found him and discovered what Placer County prosecutors say was a loaded .223-caliber weapon and a 30-round magazine.

During his appearance Thursday in Placer Superior Court in Auburn, Placer County District Attorney's prosecutors laid out a quartet of charges against the Granite Bay High school graduate as his parents looked on from the gallery: making criminal threats; possession of an assault weapon; possession of an unlawful assault weapon; and possession of a large capacity magazine. Marshall also faces a special allegation of use of a firearm.

"(T)he victim was reasonably in sustained fear of his safety and the safety of his immediate family," Placer County district attorney's prosecutors alleged in their four-page charging document.

Placer Superior Court Judge Garen J. Horst ordered Marshall to return to court April 9 for a status conference. Family members left the Auburn courtroom without speaking to a reporter, but Marshall's attorney, Terry Gilbeau, said before the hearing that they were "very concerned," and that his parents disputed news accounts of the circumstances surrounding their son's arrest.

"We'll delve into that as we go," he said.

Marshall posted $50,000 bail following his Monday arrest, but a Placer judge later revoked the bail amount and imposed a no bail hold, keeping him in Placer County custody. Gilbeau plans to file a motion for bail before the April court date.

Marshall's Facebook page reveals little about the teen except that he likes an array of movies, including "Public Enemies" and "Super Bad" and favors heavy metal and rap bands. His favorite games, according to his page, are "Call of Duty" and "Car X Technology." Friends on Facebook contacted by The Bee declined to comment.

Sacramento-area schools have seen a surge of school threats since the mass murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14 by a former student wielding an AR-15 assault-style rifle. There have been a handful of local arrests, but Marshall is the first suspect to be arrested with a loaded weapon.

It was the second threat against Adelante High School or one of its students in the past two weeks. Roseville police searched classrooms and students at the high school on Feb. 23 after a student found a threat in a bathroom stall. The message suggested a plan to shoot up the school that day and warned students and staff to evacuate, according to a letter to parents. Police put the school on lockdown for an hour, but no weapons were found.

Officers also were called to Granite Bay High School on Feb. 27 after a threatening note found in a student restroom prompted a lockdown of that campus. Placer County sheriff's deputies conducted a room-by-room search and released students as rooms were cleared, according to a press release from the district.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District is on alert and working with law enforcement to station extra officers on campuses, a safety measure that will continue at least through this week, said Shannon Blockton, district spokeswoman.

In response to the heightened concerns about school safety, Placer County leaders will hold a community forum at 7 p.m. March 8 at Jones Hall in the @The Grounds event venue, 800 All American City Blvd., Roseville.

Topics will include how to recognize the warning signs of a potential attacker, actions that can be taken to improve school safety, and what resources are available to deal with mental health or public safety concerns. Jack Duran, Placer County's District 1 supervisor will host the event, which will include leaders from the Roseville Joint Union High School District, Placer County Office of Education, Roseville Police Department, Placer County Sheriff's office and Placer County Health and Human Services department.