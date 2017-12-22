A revamped movie theater in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons is scheduled to open Friday night.
Just in time for Christmas, Sacramento’s downtown multiplex is reopening

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

December 22, 2017 03:09 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

After being closed for nearly two years, the revamped movie theater at Downtown Commons near Golden 1 Center is reopening Friday night.

The Century DoCo theater is reopening with a 6:50 p.m. showing of Downsizing, according to the Cinemark website. There will also be showings of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Father Figures” and “Ferdinand.”

The theater had been closed since January 2016. According to a news release, the revamped theater has electric recliners throughout, beer and wine, an expanded snack bar and seat reservations.

The theater is part of the redeveloped DoCo surrounding Golden 1 Center. An entertainment-themed restaurant called Punch Bowl Social opened in the area last week.

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

Comments

  • 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

    Xavier Cabano, 28, and four friends were camped out on 14th Street on Tuesday, eating snacks and guarding a large cart the group uses to store their clothes. He said his group has gotten more grief from police since residents began asking city officials to clear them out.

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 0:28

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.
Why Panama Pottery might be forced to close its doors 1:28

Why Panama Pottery might be forced to close its doors
Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July 0:13

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July

