Just in time for Christmas, Sacramento’s downtown multiplex is reopening

After being closed for nearly two years, the revamped movie theater at Downtown Commons near Golden 1 Center is reopening Friday night.

The Century DoCo theater is reopening with a 6:50 p.m. showing of Downsizing, according to the Cinemark website. There will also be showings of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Father Figures” and “Ferdinand.”

The theater had been closed since January 2016. According to a news release, the revamped theater has electric recliners throughout, beer and wine, an expanded snack bar and seat reservations.

The theater is part of the redeveloped DoCo surrounding Golden 1 Center. An entertainment-themed restaurant called Punch Bowl Social opened in the area last week.