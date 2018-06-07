Sacramento mayor wants a permanent sales tax hike. Here's how much and why

Seeking to address the economic and social disparity facing many neighborhoods in his city – inequities he said were highlighted by the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark in March – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Thursday he will ask voters to raise the city’s sales tax to 1 percentage point through a November ballot measure.

Speaking at Sacramento City College, Steinberg said the tax “could change the economic arc of Sacramento” by funding affordable housing, services for the homeless, new libraries and “other citywide signature projects that currently linger on long waitlists.”

“A dream is just a dream, unless it’s combined with creative and bold action,” the mayor told an audience of roughly 100 people at the college’s performing arts center. “We need a true game changer in Sacramento, one that enables us to move beyond our current limits of just getting by as a city.”

Measure U, passed by city voters in 2012, is a half percentage point sales tax that Sacramento is using to pay for police officers, firefighters and parks. But the tax is set to expire next year, and City Hall has long discussed how to replace the roughly $50 million in revenue it generates.

Instead of merely extending the tax at its current rate, Steinberg is proposing to double it and make it permanent, raising the city's sales tax rate to 8.75 percent. That would be the highest in the region - tied with tiny Isleton.

Steinberg stressed that he is proposing a general use tax – requiring a simple majority from voters – but also laid out a series of ideas for what the fee could fund.

He said one quarter of the funding – or $25 million annually – could “create a capital fund that catalyzes innovation, job growth and more affordable housing.” That fund could reach $500 million over several years, the mayor said, and would require a match from the private or public sector of 4-to-1 before money flows to specific projects.

The fund could help seed projects like Aggie Square, a proposed technology campus near the UC Davis Medical Center on Stockton Boulevard. It could bolster the city’s depleted housing fund that supports affordable housing and pay for permanent housing for the homeless.

Another quarter of the revenue could pay for “neighborhood-based services, public safety and investments to prepare Sacramento’s youth for the 21st Century workforce,” the mayor said. That could mean universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, paid internships and funding for arts education.

“We have shortchanged youth investments and community based organizations in our city for years,” Steinberg said. “It’s time to change that reality.”

The rest of the tax revenue would likely continue to fund core city services and expand community policing, community centers and code enforcement, Steinberg said.

Steinberg has not yet established a political campaign committee to support the tax measure and said the City Council will start discussing a potential ballot measure at its meeting Tuesday.

The mayor indicated that he will rely on a message of improving Sacramento’s neighborhoods – especially its disadvantaged neighborhoods - as he tries to convince city voters to increase their sales tax.

“The Stephon Clark shooting, our local and national tragedy, was about much more than the vexing and real issues of policing and race found in Sacramento and other American cities,” the mayor said. “It also shed a harsh light on the continued cycle of poverty, despair and generational trauma that is the reality for too many members of our community.”

“Let’s lead Sacramento to become the model of inclusive economic growth for the nation, the city that actually starts to reverse the divide between rich and poor through education and job creation,” he continued later in his address. “Our breakthrough will make us a true destination city.”