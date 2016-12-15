Could Sacramento become the nation’s hub for testing of self-driving cars?

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action Pause

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

0:48 Firefighters rescue three men and a dog from rising river

1:12 Malachi Richardson learned a lot from his D-League time

1:04 Sacramento River swells ahead of big storm

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)