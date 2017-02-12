Transportation

February 12, 2017 8:53 AM

Caltrans: Highway 50 will not reopen Sunday due to ‘multiple active mudslides’

By Tim Swanson

Highway 50 will remain closed Sunday “due to multiple active mudslides,” Caltrans officials have announced.

The highway had been expected to reopen Sunday as crews on Saturday cleared debris from two major mudslides.

Highway 50 has been closed in both directions near Pollock Pines at Ice House Road, where the first mudslide occurred at 5:27 p.m. Friday, according to Caltrans.

Deanna Shoopman, a spokeswoman with Caltrans District 3, said the second mudslide near Kyburz at 12:48 p.m. Saturday was of equal size as the first one.

Caltrans has advised motorists to use an alternative route. Local residents with proper identification will be allowed access from west Highway 50. There is no access from East Highway 50.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

