February 13, 2017 2:45 PM

New mudslide reduces westbound I-80 to one lane near Baxter

By Cathy Locke

A new mudslide occurred Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 in the Baxter area.

The California Department of Transportation reported about 2:30 p.m. that mud and debris slid across westbound I-80, blocking both lanes. But around 2:45 p.m., Caltrans said on Twitter that one lane remains open westbound through the Baxter area.

On Facebook, the Truckee CHP office said, “Caltrans had a ton of equipment in the area and was able to clear a lane quickly.”

The Baxter area was the site of a mudslide Friday morning that closed traffic in both directions into the night. While eastbound lanes reopened around midnight, westbound lanes did not open until about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Highway 50 remains “indefinitely closed” because of several mudslides that have been difficult to clear.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

