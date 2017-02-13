New mudslide reduces westbound I-80 to one lane near Baxter

A new mudslide occurred Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 in the Baxter area.
The California Department of Transportation reported about 2:30 p.m. that mud and debris slid across westbound I-80, blocking both lanes. But around 2:45 p.m., Caltrans said on Twitter that one lane remains open westbound through the Baxter area.
On Facebook, the Truckee CHP office said, “Caltrans had a ton of equipment in the area and was able to clear a lane quickly.”
The Baxter area was the site of a mudslide Friday morning that closed traffic in both directions into the night. While eastbound lanes reopened around midnight, westbound lanes did not open until about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Highway 50 remains “indefinitely closed” because of several mudslides that have been difficult to clear.
