Sacramento may start paying for legal defense of undocumented immigrants

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 How California is changing its bicycling laws Pause 1:43 Seven former Sacramento-area prep stars make it to NFL 0:37 Loss of longtime home 'devastating,' couple says 1:39 Two rafters rescued from PCA pedestrian bridge 2:50 'Daily Show's' Hasan Minhaj roasts Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner 1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 0:49 Meet the 49ers' final six draft picks 1:22 Treatment plant near Lake Berryessa where millions of gallons of sewage water spilled 1:01 Firefighters pull trapped dog from storm drain 1:59 12 jobs that are most likely done by an immigrant in California Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A public forum held Tuesday by the country’s top immigration enforcement official, Thomas Homan, in Sacramento drew hundreds of vocal protesters condemning the Trump administration’s hardline stance on refugees and undocumented immigrants. Andrew Seng The Sacramento Bee