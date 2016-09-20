AM Alert: Pavley, Reheis-Boyd debate AB 32

A decade ago, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed major legislation to reduce California’s greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020.
Some oil companies and manufacturers predicted that Assembly Bill 32, known as the California Global Warming Solutions Act, would undermine the California economy, send companies running to other states and cost millions of jobs. Proponents and environmentalists hailed it as a game-changer, making California a leader in the war on global warming. In 2010, voters rejected an initiative to suspend the law.
So, what has actually happened over the past 10 years? That question will be up for debate tonight in San Francisco, where the Commonwealth Club is pitting the author of the bill against the leader of an influential oil-industry association.
Sen. Fran Pavley, D-Agoura Hills, co-authored the bill and has remained an environmental advocate throughout her 14 years in the Legislature. She marked the 10-year anniversary of AB 32 with the passage of Senate Bill 32, which reduces gas emissions to 40 percent below the 1990 level by 2030. Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill into law earlier this month.
Her challenger, Catherine Reheis-Boyd, is the president of Western States Petroleum Association. The oil association is among the most powerful lobbyist employers in California, spending millions each year to block climate change legislation or other environmental policies that may harm oil interests.
Pavley and Reheis-Boyd square off at 6:30 p.m. at 555 Post Street.
VIDEO OF THE DAY: Watch Jerry Brown compare his efforts to reduce climate change to the construction of Noah’s Ark.
BILL WATCH: Gov. Jerry Brown has 632 bills left on his desk, with 11 days remaining until the Sept. 30 deadline to sign or veto legislation.
WORTH REPEATING: “The suggestion that big tobacco cares at all about kids is truly unbelievable.” - Tom Torlakson, California schools chief, rejecting arguments that Proposition 56’s tobacco tax increase would take money from schools.
ATTACK OF THE CLONES: Luke Skywalker is celebrating victory over an empire of illegal clones. Actor Mark Hamill, who played Skywalker in the Star Wars films, helped Assemblywoman Ling-Ling Chang, R-Diamond Bar, pass a new law requiring a certificate of authenticity to sell autographed memorabilia, intending to crack down on fake autographs. AB 1570, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown earlier this month, also expands consumer protections for sports memorabilia to cover all autographed collectibles. Hamill and Chang will discuss the new law at 11 a.m. at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.
VIDEO VISITATION: Imagine driving hours to visit a parent behind bars, only to be directed to a grainy video screen in lieu of a face-to-face visit. More California jails are substituting video chats for in-person visits with inmates. Senate Bill 1157 aims to reverse the trend, ultimately requiring all jails to offer face-to-face visitation. Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, introduced the bill and will join children and families of inmates on the north steps of the Capitol at 10 a.m. to urge Brown to sign the measure.
FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS: Happy birthday to Assembly members Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, who turns 68, and Brian Dahle, R-Nubieber, who celebrates his 51st.
