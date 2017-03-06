‘I think she enjoyed the 15 minutes of fame,’ de León says of Janet Nguyen’s Senate ejection

Sen. Janet Nguyen, whose ejection from the floor of the chamber last month turned her into something of a folk hero, had just wrapped up a rally at the Capitol Monday when Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León made his way toward the crowd.
Some of the demonstrators still assembled on the steps, including Vietnamese Americans who rode the bus from Nguyen’s Orange County district, jeered at de León, until one man stepped in to inform them that de León, too, has immigrant roots.
De León’s parents were born in Guatemala, and his father is Chinese, the man told them, relaying the powerful Democrat’s recently revealed background.
The crowd quieted down enough to allow for a brief conversation.
De León’s decision to take full responsibility for the incident was a positive step, one protester told him. Then, the man added, “but you didn’t apologize.”
“I’ll apologize. Where is she?” de León snapped back. The statement drew cheers.
Still, some in the group reiterated that they want him to express his remorse publicly, they told him.
At that point, de León turned to the cluster of trailing reporters, confessing that he was “a little confused” as to why the saga continues “to go on and on and on and on.”
“I think she enjoyed the 15 minutes of fame,” de León added of Nguyen, as the cameras looked on.
“And she doesn't want it to disappear, obviously.”
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
Comments