California lawmakers wants to rein in drug costs by exposing the price

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says Pause

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

0:55 Video: How is teacher shortage affecting California school districts?

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows