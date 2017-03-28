Sanctuary cities aren’t as popular as you might think in California

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence Pause

3:07 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

1:41 Kamala Harris said that Democratic National Convention is about reaffirming commitment