California’s traffic fine amnesty program sunsets. Are other changes on the way?

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run Pause

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

1:13 David Daleiden rallies at Sacramento Planned Parenthood

3:25 Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

1:32 Kamala Harris grills homeland security secretary nominee on DACA

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion