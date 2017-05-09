Capitol Alert

May 09, 2017 5:27 PM

‘Napolitano is not worthy of the public’s trust’: Lawmaker calls on UC president to resign

By Alexei Koseff

Prompted by a massive state audit that found misleading budgeting practices and extravagant spending in the University of California’s central administration, one lawmaker is demanding the resignation of UC President Janet Napolitano.

“The leaders of our state university systems are duty-bound to maintain the highest levels of transparency, integrity, and accountability to California taxpayers, students, their families, and the Legislature, especially when it comes to public monies,” Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva said in a statement Tuesday. “President Napolitano no longer engenders the public trust required to perform her duties. It’s time she resigned.”

Released two weeks ago, the audit slammed UC’s Office of the President for systematically overcharging campuses to fund its operations, spending excessively on employee compensation and secretly stashing $175 million for presidential initiative, even as the university’s governing board recently voted to raise tuition for the first time in six years.

Quirk-Silva, who is carrying legislation to freeze student fees at California Student University and community colleges, said UC’s spending priorities show “President Napolitano is not worthy of the public’s trust.”

“She’s not the person to lead the university system,” Quirk-Silva said.

Editor's Choice Videos