After-school programs at risk – will Jerry Brown help?

With after-school programs in California at risk under President Donald Trump, some state lawmakers and after-school advocates are seeking to pressure Gov. Jerry Brown to help.
Trump, in his budget proposal, has proposed eliminating funding for after-school programs. Cuts could affect 400,000 elementary and middle-school kids, according to the California Afterschool Advocacy Alliance, which is organizing a rally at the Capitol beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Advocates said they’ll demand that California fully fund after-school programs, despite proposed federal funding cuts. Speakers include Sens. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, Connie Leyva, D-Chino, and Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.
Following the rally, advocates are planing to march, then deliver more than 8,000 letters of support to Brown.
WORTH REPEATING: “I’m not in memory yet. I’m in action.” – Brown, in a podcast with David Axlerod, political adviser to former President Barack Obama, on why he doesn’t talk about his legacy.
GUN CONTROL AND SCHOOLS: Assemblymen Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, and Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, are pushing the Legislature to close a loophole in California’s law banning firearms on school campuses. School districts can authorize civilians to bring guns on school grounds with a concealed carry permit.
A rally is planned for 11 a.m. on the steps of the Capitol. Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, and Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, will also be there.
LGBT RIGHTS: State lawmakers and LGBT rights advocates will rally at the Capitol beginning at 10:30 a.m. to draw attention to the 11 bills in the Legislature backed by Equality California and others. Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, Gloria and others will speak.
It’s part of the LGBT advocacy day. Proposed bills seek to make it easier for transgender people to obtain proper identity documents, reduce school bullying and rewrite laws surrounding HIV-infections.
UC AUDIT: The University of California’s Board of Regents kicks off three days of meetings in San Francisco today. It’s the first time the board meets since the release of a massive state audit that slammed the university system’s Office of the President, leading one state lawmaker calling for Janet Napolitano’s resignation.
Napolitano, president of the university system, has called audit findings and recommendations “helpful.” Her office was singled out by State Auditor Elaine Howle for excessive spending, overcharging campuses to fund operations and secretly stashing millions away in reserves, while at the same time raising tuition.
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva last week called on Napolitano to resign, saying she’s “not worthy of the public’s trust.” Two other members of the state Assembly, Ting and Al Muratsuchi of Torrance, said they plan to announce legislation making it a crime to “intentionally interfere” with a state auditor’s investigation – a response to Napolitano’s handling of the audit.
Brown last week, in announcing his May budget revision, proposed holding $50 million from the UC system until it makes reforms. He declined to say whether she should step down. Board members meet beginning at 2 p.m. at the UC San Francisco campus in Mission Bay. The audit is scheduled for discussion Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH: State lawmakers, national housing officials and some from the private sector will gather in Sacramento to discuss the state’s housing crisis, and policies to address it. State lawmakers are advancing a series of bills to address the housing crunch. Hosted by the Milken Institute and the California Business Roundtable, the discussion is expected to address long-term economic impacts, with mega-commutes, and some Californians and companies fleeing the state.
Speakers include Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, state Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Francisco, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. It begins at 8 a.m. at the California Endowment at 1414 K St., Sacramento.
