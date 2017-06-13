Working poor, doctors score gains under California budget deal

Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders announced Tuesday a deal on a more than $180 billion spending plan that expands tax credits for working families, accelerates spending for roads and mass transit and uses some new tobacco tax revenue to raise Medi-Cal provider rates for physicians and other health professionals.
Brown used the agreement to press for a crucial upcoming vote to extend the state’s cap and trade system beyond 2020, a centerpiece of his administration’s efforts to fight global climate change in California.
“This budget keeps California on a sound fiscal path and continues to support struggling families and make investments in our schools. We’ve come together on this balanced and progressive budget and I’m confident that we can do the same to extend our critical cap-and-trade program,” Brown said in a prepared statement
How to spend the more than $1 billion in tobacco taxes was among the final hold ups of the spending agreement. The tobacco money came under heavy lobbying as Brown and lawmakers worked toward a resolution. Under the deal, doctors, dentists and other health professionals who provide publicly funded care could receive $465 million in higher payments.
A summary of the agreement released by the governor also highlights expansion of the state’s earned-income tax credit as a way to fight poverty. It makes the credit available to more than 1 million more households after nearly 400,000 households claimed the credit in 2015. It puts $1.8 billion toward the state’s rainy day reserve and grows by $3.1 billion school funding over the revised 2016-17 budget, to $74.5 billion in 2017-18.
Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Thursday, their constitutional deadline to approve a budget, on the main spending bill. More than a dozen additional bills will trail that action, changing policy on a range of issues, from health care to state building construction.
