Contemplating political death, California GOP clashes over party’s path

Chad Mayes and Brian Dahle discuss leadership change Assemblyman Brian Dahle is taking over as leader of the GOP caucus after Assemblyman Chad Mayes generated conservative outrage and an activist campaign to oust him when he negotiated a deal last month to renew California’s signature climate change program. Assemblyman Brian Dahle is taking over as leader of the GOP caucus after Assemblyman Chad Mayes generated conservative outrage and an activist campaign to oust him when he negotiated a deal last month to renew California’s signature climate change program. Taryn Luna The Sacramento Bee

