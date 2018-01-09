Jerry Brown’s last budget: 19 billion reasons to smile and two big questions

1:27 Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest) Pause

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity

2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

1:03 California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?