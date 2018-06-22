California political watchdog agency gets a new boss

Gov. Jerry Brown appointed his former political aide to head the state's campaign watchdog agency.
Alice T. Germond, a Democrat, will finish out Jodi Remke's term as chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission.
Remke officially stepped down days before the primary election amid ongoing turmoil at the commission to serve as a presiding administrative law judge for the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board. A second commissioner, Maria Audero, left the agency days later for a job as a U.S. magistrate judge for the Central District of California.
Germond was Brown's deputy campaign manager during his gubernatorial re-election campaign in 1978. She held the role of national vice-chair for his unsuccessful presidential run in 1980, according to Brown's office.
She also served as the national secretary of the Democratic National Committee from 2002 to 2013, among various other roles in a lengthy political career. Her new gig pays $152,473 a year.
The appointment leaves the governor with one more temporary slot to fill on the five-member commission. Audero and Remke's tenures expire in January, which means California's next governor will have the option of quickly replacing Germond and anyone else Brown appoints.
The FPPC oversees and enforces laws and regulations related to campaign finance, conflicts of interest, lobbying and governmental ethics.
Comments