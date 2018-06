'It has to be tackled': Top governor candidates on affordable housing Some of California's top candidates for governor, including Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Amanda Renteria and Travis Allen, talk about the need for affordable housing in California and their strategies for achieving the goal. Emily Zentner Sacramento Bee Editorial Board ×

SHARE COPY LINK Some of California's top candidates for governor, including Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Amanda Renteria and Travis Allen, talk about the need for affordable housing in California and their strategies for achieving the goal. Emily Zentner Sacramento Bee Editorial Board