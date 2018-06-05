Live updates: Here are latest California election results for state and local races

With the polls closed as of 8 p.m., voters are boasting their stickers and some results are already in.

Click here to see statewide results and here for live updates on local counties (note: Yolo County election data was not made available before polls closed).

Lt. Gov Newsom and Republican John Cox held the top two spots in California's governor race after early results.

In the U.S. Senate race Dianne Feinstein, 84, locked up 44 percent of the vote in early returns. The No. 2 spot was still up for grabs — Republican James P. Bradley had 11 percent and Kevin de León 8 percent.

Also of note in Sacramento County were the races for district attorney and sheriff, where incumbents Anne Marie Schubert and Scott Jones, respectively, held early leads.

Election day proved hectic in some regions. In Sacramento County, new voting procedures took away some of the city's longtime polling places, leading to confusion and sadness. A printing error left 118,000 names off the list at 1,530 precincts in Los Angeles County, though the registrar said all registered voters' ballots will still count.