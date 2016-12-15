Raises for state workers: Maintenance union, psychiatric techs make deals

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action Pause

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:01 CalPERS investment committee urged to divest tobacco holdings

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

2:07 How to get a California state job

1:04 Sacramento River swells ahead of big storm