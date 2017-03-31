California state Controller Betty Yee says troubled tax board should be stripped of power

Arguing that the agency that collects a third of California’s taxes has lost the public’s trust, State Controller Betty Yee on Friday announced a proposal to strip the embattled Board of Equalization down to its 19th century mandate and to create a new state department that would manage dozens of tax and fee programs.
Yee, the longest-serving member on the Board of Equalization, released her proposal following the publication of an audit that found faulty accounting, rising spending on events that have little to do with collecting taxes and a climate of fear among civil servants who worry they’ll lose their jobs if they displease elected officials.
“I look at the board and it’s entrusted with making sure our tax dollars get to the right place and clearly its falling short in this critical mission,” said Yee, who was elected as one of the board’s four district members in 2006. As controller, a statewide post to which she was elected in 2014, Yee automatically became the fifth member of the board.
Earlier this week, board member Fiona Ma, of San Francisco, cited the same audit from the Department of Finance when she wrote a letter to Gov. Jerry Brown asking him to appoint a public trustee to manage the Board of Equalization.
Yee’s proposal would restrict the Board of Equalization to the mission Californians approved in 1879 when they voted to create an agency to manage property taxes around the state. She’d also continue the practice of having elected board members hear appeals from taxpayers.
But, Yee would cut out of the agency its oversight of sales taxes, use taxes and more than 30 other revenue-generating programs that the Legislature has handed to the Board of Equalization over the years. She estimated about 80 percent of the agency’s portfolio and staff would move to a different revenue department.
In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Yee said the latest audit showed that the agency has allowed the misuse of public resources and that its leadership has blurred boundaries between its elected leadership and its professional staff.
“By taking those elements out of the Board of Equalization, the issue of the misuse of resources, will no longer be an issue,” she said.
Occasionally, California leaders suggest merging the Board of Equalization with the Franchise Tax Board. Yee considers that to be impractical because it would take time to link to two departments that use different technology and have some 9,000 employees between them.
She’d have to persuade lawmakers and the governor to go through with her proposal.
“This is really necessary now to rebuild public trust,” she said.
Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton. Sign up for state worker news alerts at sacbee.com/newsletters.
