The State Worker

March 31, 2017 2:33 PM

Here’s the audit shaking up the Board of Equalization

The State Worker

Chronicling civil-service life for California state workers

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

A new audit that calls attention to potentially illegal use of state resources at a California tax board was released late Thursday.

Its findings were an open secret a week before its publication. They made the front page of The Sacramento Bee on March 25, and prompted an appeal to Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday, March 27 to put the agency under the oversight of a public trustee.

The report is now open to the public and it is posted here. It does not use the names of elected members, instead referring to the districts they represent.

The Board of Equalization members are:

▪  District 1, George Runner

▪  District 2, Fiona Ma

▪  District 3, Jerome Horton

▪  District 4, Diane Harkey

▪  State Controller Betty Yee also sites on the board.

 

Related content

The State Worker

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

View more video

About This Blog


The Sacramento Bee launched The State Worker blog in 2008 to cover state government from the perspective of California government employees. Every day The Bee filters the news through a single question: "What does this mean for state workers?" Subscribe to alerts on state pay, benefits, pensions, contracts and jobs at sacbee.com/newsletters. Twitter: @TheStateWorker.

Editor's Choice Videos