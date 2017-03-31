Here’s the audit shaking up the Board of Equalization

A new audit that calls attention to potentially illegal use of state resources at a California tax board was released late Thursday.
Its findings were an open secret a week before its publication. They made the front page of The Sacramento Bee on March 25, and prompted an appeal to Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday, March 27 to put the agency under the oversight of a public trustee.
The report is now open to the public and it is posted here. It does not use the names of elected members, instead referring to the districts they represent.
The Board of Equalization members are:
▪ District 1, George Runner
▪ District 2, Fiona Ma
▪ District 3, Jerome Horton
▪ District 4, Diane Harkey
▪ State Controller Betty Yee also sites on the board.
