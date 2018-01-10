State government gets an upgrade: IT plan brings changes for 10,000 workers

More Videos 2:05 How to look for a state job online Pause 1:08 How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:59 Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 0:57 Modesto rally supports young immigrants 0:12 Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito, California 0:42 Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 1:04 Meet California gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin 0:46 Former Raiders QB Rich Gannon talks Gruden, Carr 1:48 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:35 'They want to invade our privacy': Open-garage-door policy offends some residents Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to look for a state job online California’s web site for applying for state jobs – jobs.ca.gov – has been redesigned to guide applicants through the hiring process. California’s web site for applying for state jobs – jobs.ca.gov – has been redesigned to guide applicants through the hiring process. Hector Amezcua and Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee

California’s web site for applying for state jobs – jobs.ca.gov – has been redesigned to guide applicants through the hiring process. Hector Amezcua and Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee