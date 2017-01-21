WomensMarch: SF, LA, cities across California join ‘sister marches’

Women's marches were happening in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento and cities across California on Saturday, January 21, 2017 the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Follow updates on this post.
IN D.C.: Huge turnout for women’s march dwarfs Trump inauguration crowd
LOS ANGELES
This is a small fraction of the #womensmarch in Los Angeles right now. pic.twitter.com/CW4Vyj2LCm— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 21, 2017
Trains are currently at capacity. Thank you for your patience, staff is working to adjust service to help you reach your destination pic.twitter.com/TpKOi5RrM5— Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 21, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO & THE BAY AREA
PROUD to attend the Women's March in San Francisco!! To stand up for the rights of ALL - and in protest of a man,... https://t.co/uoiOODsWMW— Michelle Barbossa (@ChuChiMu) January 21, 2017
this lady just told me she burned her bra at a protest in San Francisco in the 70s. hell yeah!— meg (@mnjames1128) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #Oakland pic.twitter.com/TD35uljEOI— Marina C. (@dendraster) January 21, 2017
We are heading to the Oakland #womensmarch will we see you there? pic.twitter.com/Q4oFyAsLPu— Delaine Eastin (@DelaineEastin) January 21, 2017
CHICO
The small town crowd is not so small #womensmarch #WomensMarchOnWashington Chico CA pic.twitter.com/emBlJMBI11— Christopher Phipps (@lousylinguist) January 21, 2017
@womensmarch Great turnout in Chico! pic.twitter.com/XQavtyZOIs— Jeanne Young (@jeanneyoungbiz) January 21, 2017
SAN BERNARDINO & RIVERSIDE
Brenda and Allison Tullo came to LA from San Bernardino. Brenda stayed up late crocheting the hats. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/DkepkMzoUC— Cindy Chang (@cindychangLA) January 21, 2017
@Metrolink - Need additional trains on the San Bernardino Line today! #womensmarch #womensmarchla— SarahYost (@Sarah__Yost) January 21, 2017
Si se puede #womensmarch Riverside pic.twitter.com/FyKngnCbsJ— Rhian Beutler (@rhiankatie) January 21, 2017
PALM SPRINGS
Heading to the Palm Springs #womensmarch. Grateful to be in spirit with sisters (and brothers) in DC & around the country.— Anne Montgomery MD (@AnneMont) January 21, 2017
@MichelleObama Welcome to the desert! Come stand with us in solidarity of Wash. Womens March. 12noon Frances Stevens Park, Palm Springs.— Joanne Charles (@joanneccharles) January 21, 2017
SAN JOSE
Wow. San Jose Womens March. Photo: Jon Pedigo pic.twitter.com/w7ZWqmHXT6— Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) January 21, 2017
So many people that we are standing, not marching, in San Jose #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/SNLi8gDfIp— Anita Warner (@pastoranitaw) January 21, 2017
SACRAMENTO: ‘Enough is enough, we won’t go back!’
We have arrived at the Sacramento Capitol #WomensMarchSac #WomensMarch #HearOurVoice pic.twitter.com/WBFR8zD7CM— WomensMarchSac (@WomensMarchSac) January 21, 2017
Heather Rafferty came from Truckee with Ruby, 8, and Delia, 7: "I'm pretty much here for my girls, to show them that they can be anything." pic.twitter.com/0n2z8GzLAG— Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) January 21, 2017
I'm proud of the strong women in my life standing up and helping to deliver the message of equity & inclusion! #WomensMarch #sacramento pic.twitter.com/N8BycE6Mxs— Dr. David Tom Cooke (@DavidCookeMD) January 21, 2017
REDDING
Mothers and their 17-year-old daughters from Redding. They came out "because we couldn't sit still." #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/8MmebzoiXZ— Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 21, 2017
