Evacuations lifted for Ranch Fire in El Dorado County

Mandatory evacuations were lifted about 10 p.m. Wednesday for the rural area near the Amador-El Dorado county line where a wildfire has burned 154 acres.

Voluntary evacuations remain in place and an evacuation center at Pioneer Park in Somerset will remain open until 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ranch Fire started just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at 7531 Ranch Camp Road in the Mount Aukum/Somerset area, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. As of 8:00 p.m., it was 15 percent contained.

Evacuations were ordered for Derby Lane, Derby Court, Coyote Ridge, Mystic Road, Floral Avenue, Rosewood Lane, Johnson Mine Road and North Mine Road. The evacuations will be in place overnight, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Mount Aukum Road was closed between Omo Ranch Road and Fair Play Road.

An evacuation center was opened at Pioneer Park, 6740 Fairplay Road, Somerset. Small animals are welcome at the park. Large animals can be taken to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville.

Cal Fire reported that the fire was moving uphill in grass and oak woodland.

Twenty engine companies and three fire crews were on scene as of 5 p.m. They were being assisted by two bulldozers, three helicopters and six air tankers.