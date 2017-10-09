More Videos

Fires

A roundup of fires burning in Northern California

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 11:25 AM

More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sending an estimated 20,000 people on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames.

Read more details about the wildfires in this report.

Several other major wildfires were raging through Northern California. Here’s a glance:

Tubbs Fire (Napa County)

Firefighters are battling a 20,000 acres fire off Highway 128 and Bennet Lane, in Napa County. Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, although the fires had burned more than 68 square miles. Crews had not yet been able to contain a fire heading toward downtown Napa.

Atlas Fire (Napa County)

Firefighters are battling a 200 acre fire off of Altas Peak Road, south of Lake Berryessa, in Napa County.

Patrick Fire (Napa County)

The fire, off Partrick Road, west of Napa, is now 3,000 acres.

Cascade Fire (Yuba County)

Firefighters are battling a 5,000 acre fire off Maryville Road and Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica, in Yuba County.

Sulpher Fire (Lake County)

Firefighters are battling a 2,000 acre fire off Highway 20 and Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks, in Lake County.

Here are closures and evacuation shelters for the Northern California fires

Potter Fire and Redwood Fire (Mendocino County)

The Redwood Complex, north of Highway 20, west of the Mendocino National Forest, is now 10,000 acres. One person was killed when the Redwood Complex Fire rushed up 4,500 acres from Redwood Valley toward Willits, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection assistant deputy director Daniel Berlant said.

LaPorte Fire (Butte County)

Firefighters are battling a 3,000 acre fire off Avacado Road and Dunstone Road, Bangor, in Butte County.

Cherokee Fire (Butte County)

The Cherokee Fire, off Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville, in Butte County, is now 500 acres. Evacuation orders are in place.

Lobo Fire (Nevada County)

Firefighters are battling a 500-acre fire near Lone Lobo Trail, Rough and Ready, Nevada County. Cal Fire tweeted that as many as 8,000 homes were threatened in Nevada County.

Pocket Fire (Sonoma County)

Firefighters are battling a 1,000 acre fire off of Pocket Ranch Road and Ridge Ranch Road, Geyserville, in Sonoma County. Emergency workers and staff at a state home for the severely disabled outside of Sonoma have evacuated all of about 240 patients as flames from fast-spreading wildfires approached the center and ash rained down.

Here is a map of all the active fires in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

