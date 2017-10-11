Cabernet sauvignon, petite sirah grapes most threatened by Wine Country fires

The gems of California’s wine industry are under siege.

The devastating wildfires roaring through parts of Northern California have taken aim at the hundreds of vineyards and wineries that have made Napa and Sonoma counties world famous, thrusting a multibillion-dollar industry into chaos.

A few small wineries have completely burned down, including Napa’s Signorello Estate and White Rock Vineyards, while others lost barns and other buildings. Tasting rooms throughout Napa and Sonoma are shuttered until further notice, putting a huge tourism business on hold.

One saving grace: As much as 90 percent of this year’s grapes already have been harvested, as a late-summer heat wave prompted growers to take many of their grapes off the vines earlier than usual.

“The heat spike over Labor Day weekend, which all the farmers grumbled about, sparked a couple of very fast and furious weeks of harvesting,” said Karissa Kruse, president of the Sonoma County Winegrowers trade association. “We’re still trying to wrap our arms around whatever damage has been done (by the fire) to the remaining grapes.”

Of chief concern is whether grapes still on the vine have been affected by a phenomenon known as “smoke taint,” which is exactly what it sounds like.

Kaan Kurtural, a UC Davis viticulture scientist based in Napa Valley, said he’s afraid that some of the unharvested petite sirah and cabernet sauvignon will be rendered unusable by the heavy smoke in the air.

“It’s like you’re standing next to a mesquite barbecue grill,” Kurtural said. “They’re going to be affected by the smoke taint, it’s going to be hard to market the wine from those grapes.” Anita Oberholster, an agricultural chemist at UC Davis, said “even 30 minutes (of smoke) could affect the grapes.”

But the UC Davis scientists acknowledged it’s too early to determine how much damage has been done to the grapes. Kruse said she was told by several Sonoma growers that by this point in the season, the unharvested grapes are mature enough that they probably could withstand the effect of the smoke. Another trade association, Napa Valley Vintners, said it too believes the remaining grapes can escape the smoke effects.

“Of the grapes remaining on the vine, it is almost all Cabernet Sauvignon. Our winemakers report that this thick-skinned variety, fully-developed and ready to be picked for the 2017 harvest, is not expected to be impacted by the smoke from the fires,” the Napa group said on its website Wednesday.

Throughout the Napa-Sonoma region, winery officials were scrambling to keep fruit and unfinished wines from spoiling. Kurtural said many wineries are shipping their raw product to safe places such as Lodi. Others that have lost power are hauling generators onto their properties to protect fruit that needs to stay refrigerated.

Before being evacuated, “we were seeing a lot of auxiliary generators being towed,” Kurtural said.

Winery executives have taken to social media to lament their losses. The owners of Paradise Ridge, in the Kenwood area of Sonoma County, reported that “we are heartbroken to share the news that our winery burned down.” Later they posted, “We are strong and will rebuild.”

Ray Signorello Jr. of Signorello Estate, on the Silverado Trail in Napa, said the winery had been destroyed although its bottled wines from 2015 and 2016 were safely stored in American Canyon.

Tom Pagano, an account executive with global insurance conglomerate Aon, said most wineries will have insurance coverage for their buildings but not their plants. “The big exceptions are the grapevines and orchard trees,” he said in a note to reporters. “These are typically not insured.”

Plenty is at stake. Napa and Sonoma make up just 12 percent of the wine grapes harvested in California, but their economic value is enormous. The Napa and Sonoma crops are worth $1 billion a year, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, or about 40 percent of the state’s total. Grapes harvested in Napa fetched an average of $4,347 a ton in 2015, while Sonoma grapes were worth $2,441, the department reported. The state average was $670 a ton.

Wine generates $7.2 billion in annual tourism business for California, drawing 23 million visitors a year.

However, many winery executives said Wednesday they were more concerned with the safety of their employees than the state of their vines. The Napa and Sonoma wineries and vineyards employ 100,000 workers combined.

“At this point in time vineyards aren’t the thing taking the beating. It’s people,” said Craig Ledbetter of Vino Farms, a Lodi winery that owns 6,500 acres of vineyards in Napa and Sonoma. “That’s what we as a company are concentrating on.”

Ledbetter said Vino employs more than 600 workers combined in Napa and Sonoma.