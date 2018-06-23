Evacuations underway as fires grow in Tehama, Lake counties

On the hottest day of the year so far for most of Northern California, firefighters are battling multiple large blazes, with at least three of the fires prompting mandatory or voluntary evacuations.

Evacuations are underway in parts of Tehama County as the Lane Fire off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek has burned 2,500 acres as of 8:56 p.m. Saturday.

According to Cal Fire, mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Ponderosa Sky Ranch, Paynes Creek and Plume Creek. An evacuation center has been set up at Mineral Elementary School.

Also in Tehama County, the Stoll Fire (500 acres as of 6:45 p.m.) near Red Bluff broke out, according to the Cal Fire website. Information on evacuation centers and affected areas can be found here, as structures and power lines are threatened.

In Lake County, mandatory evacuations are in place in response to the Pawnee Fire that ignited near Pawnee Trail and New Long Valley Road, which had charred 75 acres as of 6 p.m. Mandatory evacuations were in order in Quail Creek, Wolf Creek and Spring Valley as of that time.

At least 25 homes were reportedly in immediate danger by around 8 p.m., the Lake County Record-Bee tweeted, with Clearlake Moose Lodge and Lower Lake High School designated as evacuation shelters. As of 8:40 p.m., firefighters were fighting the blaze using fire, with eight aircraft involved, the Record-Bee reported.

Cal Fire has also assisted the Tehama County Fire Department in fighting the Sierra Fire, five miles south of Red Bluff, according to a tweet at 2:30 p.m. As of 3:30 p.m., that blaze had reached 170 acres and was 0 percent contained, but forward spread had been stopped, according to YubaNet Fire News.

YubaNet Fire News also tweeted that the Stoll Fire was 0 percent contained as of 5:40 p.m.

In nearby Shasta County, the Bascom Fire in Millville reached 350 acres and was 60 percent contained as of 6:15 p.m. No evacuation information for the Bascom Fire has been released by Cal Fire.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Saturday across many Northern California counties, in response to high winds. The warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Chico-Redding based Action News Now reports that utility provider PG&E has cut power to more than 10,000 homes in Red Bluff, Redding and Chico as of 8 p.m. Saturday. About 6,800 of those homes lost power at the request of Cal Fire, with the other outages caused by fire damaging PG&E equipment or facilities, Action News reports.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, temperatures in Red Bluff were still in the mid-to-high-90s. The forecast for Sunday includes a high of 108 degrees.

PG&E's online outage map indicated that as of 9 p.m., more than 5,000 customers in the Red Bluff area were without power.

Some remarkable photos and videos surfaced on social media Saturday afternoon, showing aerial efforts to combat the fires.

Two weeks earlier, a pair of large grass fires in Tehama and Glenn counties burned more than 5,000 acres combined. Those fires also broke out on a Saturday afternoon.