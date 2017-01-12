Is the drought over? It’s looking that way in Northern California

More than 40 percent of California has escaped the drought because of the unusually wet winter, a closely-watched index shows.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday that 42 percent of California is now considered out of drought conditions. That includes practically all of Northern California, including the Sacramento region.
The Drought Monitor’s David Miskus, a senior meteorologist at the U.S. Climate Prediction Center, said in an interview that he’s seeing “overall a very good picture in California. From L.A. northward, there are improvements.”
He said the severe rainstorms have made an obvious difference and made it clear that his index needed updating.
“When the snowpack is way above normal and the Sierra Nevada precipitation index is above ‘82-’83, it’s time,” he said. Northern California has received so much rain this year that the region is on pace to surpass the record rainfalls of 1982-83.
The weekly Drought Monitor, maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, showed that a year ago only 3 percent of the state was considered drought free.
The monitor’s findings dovetail with observations by other experts. On Wednesday, hydrology expert Jay Lund of UC Davis offered a bold declaration in a blog post: “In terms of surface water, most of California is no longer in drought. The accumulated reservoir and soil moisture deficits of the last 5 years have been filled in most of the state.”
He said Santa Barbara is the only major urban area facing significant drought.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments