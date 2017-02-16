Oroville Dam update: Spillway continues to dump water into Feather River as storms roll in

The water level at Lake Oroville continues to drop as state officials press on with the effort to drain the reservoir in light of a forecast calling for rain through Monday.
The lake level fell by nearly 5 feet in the 12-hour period ending at 6 a.m. Thursday. The lake level stands at 869 feet, about 30 feet below its capacity.
Oroville Dam: Crews work into the night to bolster eroded spillway as next storm approaches
“We want to keep taking water out of that reservoir for flood control space,” said Chris Orrock, state Department of Water Resources spokesman.
State water officials continue to release 100,000 cubic feet per second of water from the lake’s main spillway; damage to that spillway has not worsened. Water was flowing into the lake at 34,000 cfs Thursday morning.
Crews working to reinforce an emergency spillway at Lake Oroville were able to continue their efforts through the night despite periods of heavy wind and rain.
Oroville Dam’s flood-control manual hasn’t been updated for half a century
Windy conditions and more rain are forecast for Thursday. Helicopters that have been dropping bags of rocks on emergency spillway this week will likely be grounded Thursday.
And, if the hillside becomes too slick, ground crews with big dump trucks pouring boulders onto the spillway will have to stop their work.
“We want to make it through this weather system and re-evaluate where we are at,” Orrock said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a half to an inch of rain to fall Thursday in Oroville. Perhaps another half inch could arrive on Friday, according to the weather service.
The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday, according to government forecasters.
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
Comments