Crews to repair new water seepage spot on Feather River levee near Sacramento River

Construction is expected to start this afternoon on a second levee-stabilization project near the confluence of the Feather and Sacramento rivers, an area seeing a surge in water flows because of heavy releases from the damaged Lake Oroville spillway.
Teichert Construction will build a 500-foot-long berm on the land side of a levee on the Feather River about two miles east of the Sacramento River, said Joe Henderson, general manager of Reclamation District 1001, which is responsible for levee maintenance on portions of the Feather and Sacramento. Water was seeping through the levee, similar to what happened with another district levee that was stabilized this week.
An especially wet winter had already increased monitoring of capital-area levees, but reclamation districts have grown more attentive after state water officials dramatically stepped up Oroville Dam releases into the Feather River to prevent further degradation of the emergency spillway.
While officials say they reduced the risk level at the dam, three storm systems forecast over the next week have levee-maintenance officials working around the clock to prepare for higher water.
The most significant work is being done in Reclamation District 1001, which started its second levee-stabilization project in response to recent storms and the Oroville situation, Henderson said.
The earlier project was completed Wednesday on the Sacramento River near the Verona Marina, about 10 miles north of Sacramento International Airport.
Henderson expects the second project to be done by Saturday. In both cases, the levees will have a “seepage berm” to slow the water that can come underneath the levees and weaken them.
“The work that they’ve done has been great and the levees are going to be much, much stronger with these walls in place,” Henderson said.
