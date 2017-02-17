Crews continue emergency spillway work while rain hits Lake Oroville area

Despite periods of heavy rain pounding the Lake Oroville area Friday morning, crews are still working to fortify a damaged emergency spillway as more severe weather heads toward the area.
Trucks carrying boulders to a spillway continued to rumble through the city of Oroville early Friday. Chris Orrock, a spokesman with the state’s Department of Water Resources, said there are no immediate plans to stop that work.
The operation could be stopped if the earthen hillside of the emergency spillway becomes too wet, creating a hazardous situation for the roughly 100 workers filling erosion spots on the hill. The National Weather Service is calling for up to a half-inch of rain Friday.
“We’ll keep working until the heavy equipment can’t run anymore,” Orrock said. “If the sight becomes unsafe, we’ll pull them off.”
In the meantime, Lake Oroville continued dropping overnight, although at a slightly slower pace than in previous days. The lake level stood at 861 feet Friday morning, a drop of nearly 4 feet over a 12-hour period. The lake had dropped more than 10 feet in the previous 24 hours.
That slower pace was expected after DWR decreased the outflows from the lake’s main spillway on Thursday afternoon, from 100,000 cubic feet per second to 80,000. That decreased outflow was ordered so crews could access a power plant at the base of the main Oroville Dam and clear debris from in front of the structure.
Once that debris is cleared and the dam is operational again, the facility is capable of draining 14,000 cubic feet per second from the lake. DWR officials don’t expect to have the plant running before an atmospheric river is forecast to hit the area early next week.
Orrock said the lake could still drop this weekend to the 850-foot level, which is considered the lake’s flood control stage.
“That’s always been the goal,” Orrock said. “(The lake level) will continue to drop because we’re still taking more water out than is coming in from this (weather) system. But the rate of decline of the lake level might slow some.”
