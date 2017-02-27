Oroville Dam starts shutting down spillway, curbing water releases to focus on repairs

Oroville Dam began shutting off its battered main spillway early Monday, dialing back water releases to clear out a clogged river channel and restart its hydro power plant.
Bill Croyle, acting director of the state Department of Water Resources, said the spillway likely would be completely shut off by about noon, marking the first time in three weeks that water wasn’t cascading down the heavily damaged concrete chute. He said the spillway likely will be shuttered for about a week, giving work crews time to examine the structure and pull enough debris out of the Feather River to bring the hydro plant back into operation.
“This is a big day, there’s going to be a lot of changes,” Croyle told reporters at a press briefing a few miles from the dam.
The hydro plant is considered a critical piece of Oroville Dam’s plans to get through what is likely to be a heavy snowmelt season.
The spillway had been pouring water out of the dam at 50,000 cubic feet per second the past several days in an effort to lower Lake Oroville to a safer level. Water releases began to be scaled back at 6:45 a.m. Monday, and were down to 36,000 cfs by late morning. Croyle said the reductions would be gradual to avoid creating additional stress on the spillway as well as downstream levees.
The lake was at around 838 feet Monday morning, or 63 feet below the dam’s emergency spillway. With water continuing to trickle into the lake from past rainstorms but dry weather in the forecast, Croyle said he believes the lake will rise about 12 feet, to 850 feet, over the next few days.
If the lake rises to 860 feet, Croyle said dam operators probably would restart the spillway even if work on pulling out the debris piles isn’t completed. He said 860 feet is a kind of “key trigger” that DWR doesn’t want to exceed.
Shutting off the spillway is the latest chapter in a drama that began Feb. 7, when a massive crater opened up in the concrete chute. The structure was shut off for about a day, and then reopened carefully, as dam operators hoped to avoid letting water flow over the adjacent emergency spillway for the first time in Lake Oroville’s 48-year history. The emergency spillway isn’t gated and the flows are uncontrolled.
Because of a heavy storm, water rolled over the emergency spillway anyway, nearly leading to disaster. Erosion carved out a portion of the hillside directly beneath the concrete apron of the emergency spillway, sparking fears that the spillway would give way. Some 188,000 downstream residents of Oroville, Marysville and other communities were evacuated. The crisis eased after DWR engineers doubled the flow of water over the damaged main spillway, bringing lake levels low enough that water stopped flowing over the emergency spillway. Evacuation orders were lifted two days later.
Engineers have been releasing water from the main spillway ever since.
Halting releases will allow work crews to pull out the debris that’s accumulated at the bottom of the spillway and clogged the river channel. The debris has raised river levels to the point that the power plant can’t operate. When operational, the plant can release about 14,000 cfs, which would be enough to shoulder much of the expected inflow during the spring runoff season.
However, Croyle said he still expects to have to use the main spillway again this spring to deal with the snowmelt.
