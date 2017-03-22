Despite Trump promise and a wet winter, California farmers don’t get full water supply

In spite of one of the wettest winters on record and a sympathetic president in the White House, California farmers in one of the country’s most productive agricultural regions were told Wednesday they’d receive only two thirds of their federal water allotment for the upcoming growing season.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced the sprawling agricultural irrigation districts on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley were getting 65 percent of the historical maximums they can receive from the networks of pumps, dams and canals in the federal Central Valley Project.
That’s much more than the districts received during California’s five-year drought. Last year, the districts received just 5 percent of their contracted amounts. The previous two years they received no surface water from the federal government. West side growers haven’t received a 100 percent allocation since 2006.
But the figure is far lower than farmers were hoping for after a wet winter on pace to break records.
“If 100 percent is not possible this year, when, if ever, will it be possible?” asked Johnny Amaral, a spokesman for the Fresno-based Westlands Water District, which represents 1,000 square miles of farmland in Fresno and Kings counties. “The narrative that past allocations are due to drought, this should eliminate all that discussion. We have a regulatory problem, and this year is the evidence.”
Bureau officials didn’t offer an immediate explanation why the west side farmers didn’t get a full allocation, but said in a press release that “this initial allocation is based on a conservative estimate of the amount of water that will be available for delivery.”
As he campaigned last summer in Fresno, President Donald Trump promised cheering crowds holding “Farmers for Trump” signs that when he was elected he would “open up the water” deliveries. Trump also made disparaging remarks about the endangered fish that have prompted regulators to throttle back water deliveries.
Amaral said it’s too early to expect that Trump’s administration could increase allocations, since many of Trump’s appointments to federal water agencies and fisheries regulators are pending.
The figures released Wednesday reflect the patchwork-quilt nature of federal water allocations, which are based on a complicated set of historical and contractual rights. Growers on the west side are on the bottom of the pecking order that determines who gets how much of the water stored in the the networks of reservoirs that ring the state’s Central Valley farm belt.
Farmers in Sacramento Valley generally receive stronger allocations than those south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and have been told they’re getting a 100 percent allotment. South of the Delta, growers on the east side of the San Joaquin Valley generally do better than those on the west side.
Further complicating the issue: contracted deliveries are frequently dialed back due to environmental restrictions intended to protect endangered fish species.
The bureau took the unusual step this year of announcing the allocations in stages. On Feb. 28, the agency said some contractors would get 100 percent allocations, including many Sacramento Valley agricultural districts and those on the east side of the San Joaquin Valley with superior rights.
But many farmers were told to wait for their allocations, frustrating growers who are preparing for the planting season and triggering suspicions that they would get allocations significantly below 100 percent.
Growers fumed that their water supply would suffer again in order to preserve fish. In recent years, water has been withheld from farmers in a desperate attempt to preserve the faltering population of winter-run Chinook salmon, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Only 6 percent of the juveniles survived in 2014 and just 4 percent in 2015; the rest baked to death because water temperatures got too high in the Sacramento River. Last year, however, the survival rate jumped to 24 percent, and the National Marine Fisheries Service said it doesn’t expect to have to withhold water for fish this year.
Meanwhile, customers of the State Water Project, which is operated by California runs parallel to the federal CVP system, have been told to expect at least 60 percent allocations this year, although that figure could rise. The state’s contractors, including major cities in Southern California, received 60 percent last year.
