Will Trump reimburse California for Oroville Dam? It may come down to preexisting conditions

Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs

This video features a close-up look at the damage to the lower portion of the flood control spillway and the rock formation exposed by the flows. Crews assess the existing concrete and geology of the canyon rock ahead of the May 10, 2017, spillway flow releases and the upcoming construction phase. Department of Water Resources