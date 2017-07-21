Let the lawsuits begin: Delta tunnels get official state green light

Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration gave the official go-ahead Friday for his controversial plan to bore two huge tunnels through the heart of Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
The state Department of Water Resources said it had finalized the lengthy environmental review of the $17.1 billion Delta tunnels project, officially known as California WaterFix. In what’s known as a “Notice of Determination,” regulators said building and operating the tunnels won’t violate the California Environmental Quality Act or harm fish, wildlife and human health.
The move came as little surprise to those closely following the decade-long push to build the project. Brown’s administration has long argued the tunnels would improve environmental conditions in the troubled Delta. By doing so, Brown has said the federal and state pumping stations in the southern part of the estuary will be able to deliver water more reliably to 25 million Southern Californians and Bay Area residents, and millions of acres of San Joaquin Valley farmland.
“Today, we have reached our next important benchmark in moving California towards a more reliable water supply,” said DWR Acting Director Cindy Messer in a prepared statement. “With this certification, our state is now closer to modernizing our aging water delivery system in a way that improves reliability and protects the environment.”
Friday’s decision, more than any other, paves the way for a flood of litigation. Legal experts said the state’s strict environmental law, known as CEQA, can often serve as a powerful tool for opponents to stand in the way of a project, at least temporarily.
“It does slow things down for sure,” said George Hartmann, a Stockton lawyer who represents Delta farmers opposed to the tunnels. He said litigation is likely to begin “in short order.”
Barbara Barrigan-Parilla of Restore the Delta, one of the project’s fiercest opponents, added, “The bottom line is there are so many flaws in the project ... that we and other parties throughout the Delta and the state will prepare to litigate.”
The official approvals don’t mean the project is a certainty. The south-of-Delta water agencies that would have to pay for the tunnels still haven’t signed off on the project. The powerful Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is expected to make its financial commitment this fall. But other key water agencies are wavering. Farmers at the influential Westlands Water District, which covers much of Fresno and Kings counties, said they remain unconvinced after hearing detailed projections on cost during a meeting earlier this week.
The state action comes less than a month after two federal fisheries agencies gave their approvals to the project. In a pair of long-awaited decisions, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service said the tunnels aren’t likely to jeopardize the continued existence of Delta smelt, Chinook salmon, steelhead and other fish protected by the Endangered Species Act.
Days later, fishing groups and environmentalists sued in U.S. District Court.
