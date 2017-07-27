Kiewit Corp. begins pouring concrete on the upper spillway and continues rock cleaning to prepare the spillway's foundation, part of the Lake Oroville spillways recovery project, in this July 20, 2017, video.
Kiewit Corp. begins pouring concrete on the upper spillway and continues rock cleaning to prepare the spillway's foundation, part of the Lake Oroville spillways recovery project, in this July 20, 2017, video.

Water & Drought

See if a dam near you has been ordered to do a new spillway inspection

By Nathaniel Levine

nlevine@sacbee.com

July 27, 2017 5:25 PM

The owners of these 93 dams have been ordered to reinspect their flood-control spillways following the Oroville Dam crisis, according to a list released Thursday by the California Department of Water Resources. Read the full story here.

Zoom in on the map to see if there are any dams near your location. Click or tap the icons to see the dam’s name, owner and other details – including when it was built.

 

Note: Locations of the dams come from a state database and may be a few hundred feet from their actual location.

Source: California Department of Water Resources

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch crews make progress at Oroville Dam spillway this week (July 25, 2017)

View More Video