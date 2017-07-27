See if a dam near you has been ordered to do a new spillway inspection

The owners of these 93 dams have been ordered to reinspect their flood-control spillways following the Oroville Dam crisis, according to a list released Thursday by the California Department of Water Resources. Read the full story here.
Zoom in on the map to see if there are any dams near your location. Click or tap the icons to see the dam’s name, owner and other details – including when it was built.
Note: Locations of the dams come from a state database and may be a few hundred feet from their actual location.
Source: California Department of Water Resources
