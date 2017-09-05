Oroville Dam investigators rip state, federal inspection process

A team of outside experts Tuesday blamed a flawed state and federal inspection process for February’s near disaster at Oroville Dam, saying repeated inspections wouldn’t have been able to detect the underlying flaws at the dam’s troubled spillway.

The team of forensic experts, commissioned by the state Department of Water Resources to study the February crisis, issued a report saying the spillway failure was likely caused by long-standing problems with the drainage system underneath the dam’s concrete flood-control spillway. The experts said the once-a-year visual inspections of the spillway weren’t sufficient to find these flaws.

“Physical inspections, while necessary, are not sufficient to identify risks and manage safety,” the team said in a 7-page report to DWR. “At Oroville Dam, more frequent physical inspections would not likely have uncovered the issues which led to the spillway incident.”

Instead, the panel said regulators need to employ “critical and independent” inspection teams to perform periodic reviews of original design and construction specs, “rather than relying largely on the findings of past reviews.”

“Such a review would have likely have ‘connected the dots’” and identified design shortcomings that contributed to February’s spillway failure, the panel said.

DWR spokeswoman Erin Mellon said her agency was reviewing the report and would comment later Tuesday. But in recent months, state officials have said the Oroville crisis has underscored the need for intensifying the inspection process.

Under the current process, inspectors are trying to find the obvious issues,” David Gutierrez, former head of DWR’s dam-safety division, said in a June interview. “It’s a visual inspection. You’re climbing things. You’re not X-raying.”

DWR officials recently ordered the owners of 93 dams to conduct a more thorough assessment of their spillways.

In May, the forensic team released a list of 24 possible causes of the spillway crisis. Tuesday’s report, while not the last word, narrows the focus to the spillway’s drainage system.

The group said the flawed system allowed water to collect beneath the spillway and gradually weaken the structure. This created “uplift pressure” on the concrete slabs that left them vulnerable to heavy water flows.

The problem came to a head Feb. 7, when dam operators released a gusher of water down the spillway to reduce water levels at Lake Oroville. The heavy flows coming down the spillway apparently exploited weak points in the concrete, and one section of the concrete chute was lifted up, exposing a giant crater underneath.

It still wasn’t clear, the group said, why the chute had survived heavier water releases than what occurred Feb. 7. The possibilities include inadequate maintenance and corrosion of the rebar inside the concrete.

The group will release a final report later this fall.

A recently released federal inspection report also illustrated the extent to which officials were caught off guard by the crisis. In late 2014, inspectors from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said it was so unlikely the main spillway would crumble that there was no need for further studies to plan for that emergency scenario.

Federal inspectors concluded that, based on engineering studies, inspections and other geo-technical information they reviewed, the main spillway chute was “in good condition, and the underlying rock is very competent.” “Competent” is a term that engineers and geologists use to describe the ability of rock to resist erosion.

The DWR posted the heavily redacted document on its website in late July. The Sacramento Bee had requested the inspection report and other records in February through the Public Records Act, but the state originally denied the publication’s request, citing a law aimed at preventing information about critical infrastructure from being used by terrorists.

The spillway failure led to one of the biggest flood crises in recent California history. Over the days following the initial failure, dam operators limited water releases to minimize damage to the spillway. Water then flowed over the emergency spillway for the first time ever, causing unexpected erosion on the hillside below. Fearing the emergency structure would also fail, officials ordered the evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents.

Both spillways are being repaired under a $275 million contract to Kiewit Corp. of Omaha, Neb. The project is expected to take two years, although state officials say the main spillway will be operational in time for the rainy season that begins this November.