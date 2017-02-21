A pause in storms, but California flood risks persist

California got just what it needed Tuesday – a break in the relentless shower of rainstorms – but thousands of residents were dealing with street flooding and evacuations, and the risk of high waters persisted up and down the Central Valley.
In Sacramento County, after Deer Creek overflowed its banks, flooding streets in Rio Linda early Tuesday, county emergency officials set up an evacuation center at the Cal Expo fairgrounds. Portions of Rio Linda Boulevard were closed due to flooding, and commuters also encountered water flowing across Watt Avenue at Base Line Road, Auburn-Folsom Road at King Road and elsewhere, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The National Weather Service reported that Monday’s storm system brought 1.69 inches of rain to Sacramento, breaking a century-old record for Feb. 20.
More broadly in California, the state’s major rivers, while swollen, appeared manageable Tuesday, and the crisis at Oroville Dam appeared stable, despite a slight uptick in overnight water levels. Nonetheless, experts cautioned that considerable threats loom throughout the state, particularly in areas south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
A levee breach in a rural area near Manteca, which forced the evacuation of about 500 residents, was reported patched Tuesday. New Don Pedro Dam in Tuolumne County opened its spillway gates Monday for the first time since the great flood of January 1997, and although the water releases weren’t as high as originally expected, they will put stress on downstream levees leading into the Modesto area.
“Just the continued pressure on those levees is of some concern,” said Alan Haynes of the federal government’s California Nevada River Forecast Center.
Releases from the Don Pedro spillway were reduced slightly overnight, but flows in the Tuolumne River channel downstream are above flood stage, and are poised to spill into farmland, parkland and trailer parks that line the channel. The flows are expected to hit the Modesto area around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and could some flooding.
The Turlock Irrigation District, which manages the dam, will continue releases from the spillway for at least the next four days, said Calvin Curtin, a district spokesman.
“Beyond that, it will really depend upon flow conditions, the amount of inflow we’re getting into the back of the reservoir, and the projected weather conditions,” he said. “The weather is going to drive our operations.”
Haynes said there’s often a lag of a day or so between big storms, or significant reservoir releases, and the impact downstream. Despite the dry spell, he said, “We still have to be vigiliant.” Vernalis, at a crucial chokepoint in the Delta outside of Stockton, was considered at the “danger stage” because of high water on the San Joaquin River.
Jay Lund, the head of UC Davis’ Center for Watershed Studies, said Californians can expect to stay on guard for flooding for several more weeks. “We’ll certainly have a few days to dump out as much as they can from these full-to-the-top reservoirs, and get ready for the next one,” Lund said. “I think it’s going to go that way until April.”
Urban centers appeared to be navigating through the storms without serious problems. The Sacramento River and American River were expected to crest at around 12 feet below flood stage in downtown Sacramento.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Water Resources said it continues to make progress at Oroville Dam. Inflows spiked at about 91,000 cubic feet of water per second overnight, according to state Department of Water Resources data. But Lake Oroville had plenty of empty space to absorb the water.
“We weathered the storm,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.
The lake level rose about 2 feet, to just under 852 feet, and was expected to rise to about 855 feet in the next day or so, said DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle. That would be slightly above the 850 feet considered appropriate by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood-safety regulations.
“We’re on the back side,” Croyle said at a press briefing Tuesday, referring to the effect of Monday’s storm. “That’s really great news.”
Oroville Dam’s battered main spillway was continuing to pump water out at 60,000 cfs.
“This rate of flow is consistent with DWR’s established plan objectives to continually manage lake levels, water flow, and support construction activities,” the department said in a press statement. DWR said it is still working to shore up the area beneath the dam’s emergency spillway.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler The Bee’s Bill Lindelof and Jessica Hice contributed to this report.
