Is it a 'March Miracle?' Atmospheric river heads for Sacramento area

Three weeks ago, California was staring at a disastrously dry winter that had conjured up fears of another drought. Now, with yet another major round of rain and snow starting Tuesday, the state's rain gauges are still to look a bit closer to normal.

"We are definitely getting a pretty wet month," said Michelle Mead, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento. "We're definitely getting there."

The National Weather Service said the latest storm, which began with light rain Tuesday morning in the Sierra Nevada, is expected to turn into an "atmospheric river" that will bring 2 inches of rain to the Sacramento area and up to 4 feet of snow in the mountains by the time it tapers off Saturday.

It's the latest in a series of storms that's helping the state at least partially recover from five mostly dry months that had Californians worrying about another drought. The state isn't getting a "March miracle," but this month's weather represents a significant upgrade from what had gone previously.

As it is, much of the Sacramento Valley has already received more rain this month than it normally gets in all of March. The city of Sacramento has received 3.72 inches; a normal March means 3.02 inches for the entire month.





It remains unlikely that California will end the "water year" with a normal winter's worth of precipitation. The weather service said it thinks this week's storm will be the last major storm of the season, and the accumulated water deficit at the end of February has been too great to overcome.





Rainfall in Sacramento is 70 percent of average, and the situation is worse in the Bay Area, most coastal cities and vast stretches of Southern California. The Sierra snowpack has more than doubled in size since March 1 but was still just 48 percent of average heading into Tuesday.

A healthy snowpack is considered crucial because it can store as much as 30 percent of the state's water supply; melting snow replenishes the reservoirs and helps the state get through the dry summer and fall.

The latest storm is expected to start out considerably warmer than last week's, bringing rain instead of snow to most of the Sierra through Wednesday. By Thursday, however, temperatures will drop and snow will fall at elevations as low as 3,000 feet. While up to 4 feet of fresh snow will accumulate, Mead said the "snow water equivalent" will total about 7 inches.